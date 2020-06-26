Gerald Ray Cummins
1944 - 2020
Gerald Ray Cummins

Feb. 22, 1944 - June 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald “Ray” “Cowboy” Cummins, 76, peacefully passed away on June 20, 2020. He has been reunited with the love of his life and best friend, Nicole Cummins. Ray is survived by his daughter, Patricia L. Cummins and son, Michael D. (Tammia) Cummins; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; & siblings, Joyce Winters, Wanda Heleine & Steve. A Celebration of Life is June 30, 2020 at 1pm at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Friends are welcome to visit with family one hour prior. Condolences through website: www.johnson-danielson.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

