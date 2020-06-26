Gerald Ray Cummins
Feb. 22, 1944 - June 20, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald “Ray” “Cowboy” Cummins, 76, peacefully passed away on June 20, 2020. He has been reunited with the love of his life and best friend, Nicole Cummins. Ray is survived by his daughter, Patricia L. Cummins and son, Michael D. (Tammia) Cummins; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; & siblings, Joyce Winters, Wanda Heleine & Steve. A Celebration of Life is June 30, 2020 at 1pm at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Friends are welcome to visit with family one hour prior. Condolences through website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Feb. 22, 1944 - June 20, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald “Ray” “Cowboy” Cummins, 76, peacefully passed away on June 20, 2020. He has been reunited with the love of his life and best friend, Nicole Cummins. Ray is survived by his daughter, Patricia L. Cummins and son, Michael D. (Tammia) Cummins; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; & siblings, Joyce Winters, Wanda Heleine & Steve. A Celebration of Life is June 30, 2020 at 1pm at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Friends are welcome to visit with family one hour prior. Condolences through website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.