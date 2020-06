Gerald Ray CumminsFeb. 22, 1944 - June 20, 2020MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald “Ray” “Cowboy” Cummins, 76, peacefully passed away on June 20, 2020. He has been reunited with the love of his life and best friend, Nicole Cummins. Ray is survived by his daughter, Patricia L. Cummins and son, Michael D. (Tammia) Cummins; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; & siblings, Joyce Winters, Wanda Heleine & Steve. A Celebration of Life is June 30, 2020 at 1pm at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Friends are welcome to visit with family one hour prior. Condolences through website: www.johnson-danielson.com