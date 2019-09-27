|
Gerald Ray Krugh
May 10, 1963 - Sept. 11, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald “Jerry” Krugh, 56, passed away on September 11, 2019, in Mishawaka. He was born May 10, 1963. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda (Anthony) Estrada. He is survived by two sisters, Amy Krugh and Melissa Goodrich and a brother, Ronald Krugh; two daughters, Autumn Rae Smith and Ashlee Krugh; and two sons, Alex Krugh and Aiden Krugh. He also has four stepchildren, Shawn Bentley, Mitchal Bentley USMC, Kristopher Bentley and Kaitlin (Peanut) Bentley and a grandson, Aiden Bentley. He married his best friend in June of 2014 and then renewed their vows again June of 2015 with his wife, Dawn Krugh of Mishawaka.
Jerry was a Jack of All Trades and never knew the word “No”. He volunteered to help everyone. He would go to work every day, no complaints. He worked as a HVAC installer for many years with Greenway Heating and Cooling. He always made time for family and friends. He will be truly missed and loved.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 28th from 1:00 until 3:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Jerry's life will be held at 3:00pm with John Wigellos officiating. As per his wishes cremation has taken place.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019