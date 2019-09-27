Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Krugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Ray Krugh


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Ray Krugh Obituary
Gerald Ray Krugh

May 10, 1963 - Sept. 11, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Gerald “Jerry” Krugh, 56, passed away on September 11, 2019, in Mishawaka. He was born May 10, 1963. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda (Anthony) Estrada. He is survived by two sisters, Amy Krugh and Melissa Goodrich and a brother, Ronald Krugh; two daughters, Autumn Rae Smith and Ashlee Krugh; and two sons, Alex Krugh and Aiden Krugh. He also has four stepchildren, Shawn Bentley, Mitchal Bentley USMC, Kristopher Bentley and Kaitlin (Peanut) Bentley and a grandson, Aiden Bentley. He married his best friend in June of 2014 and then renewed their vows again June of 2015 with his wife, Dawn Krugh of Mishawaka.

Jerry was a Jack of All Trades and never knew the word “No”. He volunteered to help everyone. He would go to work every day, no complaints. He worked as a HVAC installer for many years with Greenway Heating and Cooling. He always made time for family and friends. He will be truly missed and loved.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 28th from 1:00 until 3:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Jerry's life will be held at 3:00pm with John Wigellos officiating. As per his wishes cremation has taken place.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now