Gerald Talak



June 7, 1967 - May 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Gerald “Jerry” L. Talak, 51, of South Bend, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 13, 2019 at his home.



He was born on June 7, 1967 in Michigan City, Indiana to Frank J. Talak and Sandra (Goodrich) Kintzele.



Jerry honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a landscaper as well as for a special friend, Mae Knilans at All About You Healthcare. Jerry was an avid golfer and fisherman. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sandra (Edward) Kintzele of South Bend; two stepsisters, Melissa (Gregory) Bingaman and Terri (Dennis) Randft; two stepbrothers, Craig (Terry) Kintzele and Marshall (Tracy) Kintzele; two uncles, Michael and Jay Goodrich; and several nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death are his maternal and paternal grandparents; two aunts, Connie Kurpiel and Debra Streeting; and one uncle, Kirk Goodrich.



A visitation and viewing will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. CST, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. CST, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 153 Tilden Ave., Michigan City with Pastor James Bouslog officiating.



Memorial contributions may be directed to The Wall Gang, 911 Chicago St., Michigan City, IN 46360; or National Veterans Awareness Organization, 911 Chicago St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or www.nvao.us.