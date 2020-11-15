Gerald Vincent Ho Zitkus
Sept. 21, 1951 - Nov. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On Monday, November 9, 2020, Gerald Vincent Ho Zitkus passed away at the age of 69, after a two year long battle with cancer. Gerald was born on September 21, 1951, the youngest son of Irving and Vera Zitkus.
Gerald grew up in South Bend, attending Holy Family Grade School and St. Joseph High School. He earned a degree in forestry and wildlife at Louisiana Tech.
A nature lover and a true mountain man, Gerald lived in Montana, where he embraced the beauty of the sky, the mountains, and the wildlife. He was an avid reader who stocked his log cabin bookshelves with every genre of reading for the long, hard winters.
Gerald was a man of integrity who valued truth and honesty. He was a calm, quiet person, but spoke his mind on issues of importance to him.
Gerald was preceded in death by his father, Irving Zitkus. He is survived by his loving mother, Vera Zitkus; brother, Bruce Zitkus (Barbara); niece, Andrea Duval, and nephew, Casey Zitkus (Emily).
Precious son...
Brave brother...
Dear brother-in-law...
Kind uncle...
Loyal friend...
Peace be with you.
Special thanks to Gerald's Memorial Hospital nurse, Molly, for her kindness and compassion during his last weeks.
Gerald's family will celebrate his life privately. No service is planned.
Condolences to the family can be made at www.McGannHay.com
