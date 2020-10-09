1/1
Geraldine A. Baugher
1942 - 2020
Geraldine A. Baugher

Nov. 14, 1942 - Oct. 6, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Geraldine Ann Baugher, 77 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Oct. 6, 2020 at Hallmark Living Hospice in Benton Harbor, after a brief illness. She was born Nov. 14, 1942 in Mishawaka, the daughter of Fred and Ethel (Horvath) Daniels and has lived in the Michiana area most of her life, except for 18 years in Holland, MI, where she and her husband managed a mobile home park. She spent many years working as a travel agent, and was a graduate of Cassopolis High School, Class of 1961.

She was married in 1987 in Hawaii to Richard L. Baugher, and he survives with her stepchildren, David Baugher of the Atlanta area and Dawn (Chris) Rayborn of Albemarle, NC; grandchildren, Matthew (Brandy) Rayborn and Heather Rayborn; and two great-grandchildren, Brook Lynn and Emma Lee. There are two siblings, Diane Velleman and Tom (Mary Lou) Daniels, and a stepbrother, Jake Kalka of Edwardsburg.

Family who preceded her in passing are her parents and a stepbrother, Matt Kalka.

Cremation will take place and the family will have a private memorial.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
