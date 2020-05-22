Geraldine Marie "Geri" Hillebrand
1933 - 2020
Geraldine “Geri” Marie Hillebrand

March 31, 1933 - May 15, 2020

LAGRANGE, GA - Geraldine “Geri” Marie Hillebrand, 87, of LaGrange, GA peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, May 15, 2020 after an extended illness.

Mrs. Hillebrand was born March 31, 1933 in South Bend, IN to the late Casimer Dombrowski and Laura Chodzinski Dombrowski. Geri, as she was affectionately known, was first married to the late Eugene Vargo on June 16, 1951. She married Michael Joseph Hillebrand on March 17, 1984 in South Bend, IN and they reaffirmed their love and vows at St. Peter's Catholic Church of LaGrange, GA on June 20, 2009. She is preceded in death by her parents and infant brother; first husband, Eugene, a son, Gary Vargo, sister, Joan E. Dombrowski Karkiewicz, and grandson, Jace Vargo.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 36 years, Michael J. Hillebrand; sons, Eugene “Gene” (Vivian) Vargo, Michael Jr., Mark, and Anthony Hillebrand; daughter, Michelle (Richard) Slisz; a brother, Richard Dombrowski; granddaughters, Angie, Jessica, Emma, Christina, Carrie, Heather, Samantha, Alexis, and Hayley; grandsons, Chris, Grant, Jeremy, Kyle, Joshua, Mark Jr., Michael III, Shane, and Seth, and 27 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Geri was a Payroll Clerk at AM General in South Bend, IN for 21years. After moving to LaGrange, GA she worked in the Troup Co. Clerk of Court office and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in LaGrange. She loved to travel abroad, visit with her many friends and family, follow the Chicago White Sox, watch Notre Dame football, and cherished her cats, Ringo and Frankie.

Due to COVID-19, Geri will be buried during a private ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend, IN. Services and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date and announced when available.

Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.



Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2020.
