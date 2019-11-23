|
|
Geraldine “Jerry” N. Nespital
May 17, 1926 - Nov. 21, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Geraldine “Jerry” N. Nespital, 93, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Niles.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Noon on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 10 am - Noon also at Swem Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Jerry was born on May 17, 1926 in Detroit, MI. On October 17, 1973, she married George William Nespital in Buchanan. Jerry worked as a waitress in Niles for 25 years between Frankie's and Thomas's Restaurant. She and George were faithful members at First Presbyterian Church of Buchanan. For 25 years Jerry was a chair member for the yearly salad/casserole lunch held at church, also assisting as a greeter, usher, and deaconess over the years. She was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge #449, Buchanan and was very involved in the Buchanan community. Most of all, Jerry cherished time spent with her family.
Jerry is survived by her husband of 46 years, George Nespital; children, Joe (Tere) Coffel, Terry (Jerry) Ravish, Roger (Barbara) Coffel, Patricia Waltz, and David (Diane) Nespital; son-in-law, Mike Balos, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and eighteen great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Gardner; daughter, Evelyn Balos; and grandson, Daniel L. Ravish.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 23, 2019