Geraldine Paholski
1930 - 2020
Geraldine Paholski

May 9, 1930 - June 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Geraldine Paholski, 90, of South Bend, passed away of Covid-19, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle. She was born on May 9, 1930, in South Bend, to the late Joseph and Regina Graczyk. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her children, Tommy, Debbie, and Bobby, her sister, Evelyn Bush and her brother, Daniel Graczyk. She is survived by her grandchildren, Rachel (Carlos) Delgado and Lindsey Paholski, her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Paholski, her sister, Christine Daugherty, her special niece, Jackie, and a few other nieces and nephews. Geraldine worked as nurse at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center for over 40 years, before retirement. She loved being a nurse and a grandmother. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with burial to conclude at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
