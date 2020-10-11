1/1
Geraldine "Geri" Piller
1927 - 2020
Geraldine “Geri” Piller

March 27, 1927 - Oct. 6, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -

Geraldine Piller of Indianapolis (formerly of South Bend) passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1927, to the late Edward and Hildegarde Weisel. She attended St. Casimir's Church and School, where she received all her sacraments. She married John Tofelski Jr., Earl Wehr, and Anton Piller, all of whom preceded her in passing. She was also preceded in passing by her grandparents, her parents; a son, Philip, a grandson, Anton, her sister, Arlene, and many other much-loved family members. Geri is survived by a daughter, Lori (John) Muscatiello; three grandchildren, Eli, Alena (Sier), and Celeste (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Raelena, Wyatt, SJ, and Cash; her sister, Jean Borsodi; niece, Kim (Victor) Spaniolo and family; nephew, Craig Borsodi and family; and stepchildren, Arthur (Lana) Piller, Michele (David) Piller, Karen (Ralph) Kennedy, John Holcomb, and Anthony Piller. She enjoyed playing piano and loved to spend time with her family. She is grateful for her daughter, Lori and son-in-law, John for all the help they gave her over the years. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her many happy moments. She is thankful for her warm and loving extended family and although sometimes miles apart, shared memories over the phone, especially with her sister Jean. She was treated with graciousness and respect. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Casimir's on October 13, 2020, with viewing at 1:30 p.m. and services to follow at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service follows at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Indiana Heart Association. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
