Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:30 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine R. Blake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine R. Blake Obituary
Geraldine R. Blake

Feb. 3, 1922 - Jan. 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Geraldine “Jerry” Blake, 97, of Valparaiso, formerly of South Bend, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born February 3, 1922 in Lafayette to William and Ruth (Goodell) Campbell. Jerry was a member of the First United Methodist Church of South Bend and enjoyed snow skiing, swimming, playing tennis, painting ceramics, needlework, and playing bridge. Jerry was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

On May 25, 1946 she married James R. Blake, who preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by their children, Janice Carlson of South Bend and William (Barbara) Blake of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Jason, Christina, Andrea, Sara, Jennifer, Brianna, and Rebecca, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; and sister, Jeanne.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 11 AM CST until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -