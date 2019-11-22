|
|
Geraldine “Jeri” Seely
July 26, 1940 - Nov. 17, 2019
MILFORD, IN - Geraldine Rae “Jeri” Seely, 79, of Milford went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was born July 26, 1940 in Goshen, the daughter of Jerry and Katherine (Huber) Bushing. She married Durward “Bud” Seely on September 11, 1960; he survives.
She was the Editor in Chief with The Papers, Inc. where she was employed at the time of her passing. Jeri, along with her husband Bud served the community through various organizations. Her sudden passing leaves a void in everyone who knew her.
Along with her husband Bud, those left behind are her brother, John (Lisa) Bushong of South Bend; two nephews, Brandon Bushong of OR and Scott Lanier of HI, as well as other extended family and friends.
A Funeral service for Jeri will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Milford Christian Church. Pastor Steve Wilson will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Milford Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 24 at Mishler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Milford.
Memorial donations in Jeri's honor may be given to the Lions Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019