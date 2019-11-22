Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mishler Funeral Home - Ligonier
461 W 900 N
Milford, IN 46542
(574) 658-4197
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home - Ligonier
461 W 900 N
Milford, IN 46542
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Milford Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Seely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Jeri" Seely


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Jeri" Seely Obituary
Geraldine “Jeri” Seely

July 26, 1940 - Nov. 17, 2019

MILFORD, IN - Geraldine Rae “Jeri” Seely, 79, of Milford went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was born July 26, 1940 in Goshen, the daughter of Jerry and Katherine (Huber) Bushing. She married Durward “Bud” Seely on September 11, 1960; he survives.

She was the Editor in Chief with The Papers, Inc. where she was employed at the time of her passing. Jeri, along with her husband Bud served the community through various organizations. Her sudden passing leaves a void in everyone who knew her.

Along with her husband Bud, those left behind are her brother, John (Lisa) Bushong of South Bend; two nephews, Brandon Bushong of OR and Scott Lanier of HI, as well as other extended family and friends.

A Funeral service for Jeri will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Milford Christian Church. Pastor Steve Wilson will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Milford Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 24 at Mishler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Milford.

Memorial donations in Jeri's honor may be given to the Lions Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -