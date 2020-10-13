Geraldine T. Nemeth
June 20, 1929 - Oct. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Geraldine T. Nemeth, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Geraldine was born June 20, 1929 in South Bend to John and Irene Galentine.
Left to cherish the memory of Geraldine is a stepdaughter, Debbie Fields (John), granddaughter, Jamie Johann (Nick), Rhett and Alayah, Lisa Elick (Alan), Lindsay and Ryan, Denise Nemeth, and Sage; stepson, John Nemeth (Kathy) and Daniel; niece, Shelley Brandenburg (Jeff), Sara, and Parker; and nephew, Mark Galentine (Rhonda), Charlie, and Chloe. She was preceded in death by John, her husband; and her brother, Jim Galentine.
Friends will be received from 10:00am until Noon on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St Joseph Funeral Home, 824 South Mayflower Road, South Bend, Indiana.
Gerry will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and support. Gerry loved her family so much and especially loved her family Christmas gatherings. And Gerry will be remembered for all of our shopping trips. We shopped ‘til we dropped. We all love you so much and you will forever be in our hearts.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.