Germaine Ann Meert



June 24, 1937 - April 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Germaine Ann Meert, 81, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on June 24, 1937, in South Bend, to the late Theodore S. and Mary B. (Weiss) Nowicki and was a lifelong area resident. On October 20, 1956, in St. Hedwig Church, South Bend, she married Ronald D. Meert, who preceded her in death on March 23, 2015. Also preceding her in death was a son, David Meert, a granddaughter, Kristen and a sister, Janet Weber. Germaine is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Gary) Cox of Mishawaka, IN; three sons, Greg (Margaret) Meert of Mishawaka, Randy (Shiela) Meert of Elkhart, IN, and Ted (Jenny) Meert of Mishawaka; 20 grandchildren, Alan, Lauren, Natalie, Christopher, Nicole, Tara, Joshua, Erica, Angela, Hannah, Josiah, Audrey, Mary Lyn, Elizabeth, Jeremiah, Jennifer, John, Stephanie, Simone, and Eric; 20 great-grandchildren, Miles, Gabby, Gus, Max, Scarlett, MJ, Georgia, Tucker, Micaiah, Judah, Adelae, Theo, Darby, Felicity, Carolina, Issa, Nevette, Vanna, Weston, and Lola; a sister, Carol (Gary) Lindenmayer of Greenwood, IN; a brother-in-law, Louis Weber of Michigan City, IN; two nieces, Debbie Shaw and LuAnn Weber; and by a nephew, Brian Lindenmayer. Mrs. Meert worked as an Auditor for The Associates in South Bend for 22 years, before retiring in 2000. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, loved to travel to the casinos, trips to Las Vegas, shopping for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was an accomplished organ player, who performed live at Soldier Field and for the Morris B Sachs amateur hour radio show. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Darden Care Home on Shellbark Avenue for their wonderful care. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in the church, with burial to conclude at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, Inc., 8326 Naab Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46260. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary