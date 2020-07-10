1/1
Gerold F. Caffery
1953 - 2020
Gerold F. Caffery

Oct. 31, 1953 - July 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gerold “Gary” Caffery, 66, passed away July 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana with his sister, Yvonne Caffery and sister-in-law, Jamie Sue Zygulski at his bedside. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Frank L. Caffery; his mother, Olga Frick; his stepfather, Lawrence Frick; stepbrothers, Lawrence Frick Jr. and Robert Frick; and stepsister, Barbara Van Es. Gary's father passed away in 1961, leaving him to bear the great responsibility of helping his mother look after his four younger siblings. He is survived by his brother, Michael Caffery (Linda); sisters, Yvonne Caffery (Jamie Sue Zygulski), Janete Caffery-Schoenfeld, and Betsy Kirwan (Kevin), several nieces and nephews.

Gary was a caring brother and a devoted son to his widowed mother. Gary sacrificed much as a young child to help keep the family together. We remain grateful to him and wish him a peaceful journey and happy reunion with Mom and Dad.

Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Donations in memory of Gary can be made to The Center for the Homeless, 813 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be left for the Caffery family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
