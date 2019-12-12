|
Geron “Jerry”
Reynolds
June 17, 1927 - Dec. 9, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Geron “Jerry” Reynolds, 92, of Osceola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka, Indiana.Born to Mr. Neal and Ollie Reynolds in Luka, Mississippi, Geron, “Paw” was a passionate man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends above all else. Geron was extremely loving, caring, and devoted to his family. He served as a constant inspiration and symbol to generations of his family. Geron married Nellie Reynolds (Powell) on November 13, 1948 in Osceola, Arkansas. Geron and Nell just celebrated 71 beautiful years of marriage. She survives along with their daughter, Cathy (Roger) Morris of Indiana, his sister, Marion Austin of Indiana, and a brother, Aaron Reynolds of Mississippi; six grandchildren, Shenna Crocker of Elkhart, Kelly (Norma) Reynolds of Elkhart, Mike Reynolds of South Bend, Karen Reynolds of Elkhart, Brittany (Bryan) Fitterling of Beeville, Texas, and Ryan (Barbie) Morris of Mishawaka, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren along with many friends and loved ones. There was nobody more genuine than Paw (Geron). He was preceded in death by his brother, Lavon Reynolds, sister, Addie Lee Spurlock, his daughter, Brenda, his son, Michael Reynolds, and his mother and father, Ollie and Neal. Geron was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in World War II. The majority of his professional career, he worked at Uniroyal and retired in 1986. Friends will be received from 1-3pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, Indiana. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Center for Hospice in Jerry's memory.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019