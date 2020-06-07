Gertrude E. Wojciechowski
Gertrude E.

Wojciechowski

Oct. 7, 1927 - June 4, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Gertrude E. Wojciechowski, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Gertrude was born October 7, 1927 in New Carlisle to the late Steve and Wanda (Julek) Marshall. On October 2, 1948 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in New Carlisle, Gertrude married the love of her life, Irvin Wojciechowski. Irvin preceded her in death on September 14, 2017. She is also preceded in death by six sisters, Martha Paszek, Helen Wroblewski, Clara Mrozinski, Stephanie Marshall, Stella Janczak, and Elsie Macias; and three brothers, Alex, Leo, and Donald Marshall.

Those left to cherish the memory of Gertrude include her children, Leonard (Genevieve) Wojciechowski of South Bend, Jim Wojciechowski of Indianapolis, Linda (Michael) Swift of Greenwood, IN, and Charles Wojciechowski of New York; grandchildren, Lisa (David) Kochanowski, Amy (Todd) Trindle, Jacob (Lyndsay) Swift, Megan (Ben) Brooks, Nicholas and Lucas Swift; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Andy Kochanski, Nathan, Nicole and Morgan Trindle, Camden, Tyson, Emma, Nolan, and Charlotte Brooks, Avery, Joseph, Elizabeth and Kate Swift; and many nieces & nephews.

Gertrude retired from LeMans Academy in Rolling Prairie. She was a parishioner of St. John Kanty Catholic Church and a member of the Rosary Society. Gertrude enjoyed dancing, sewing, cooking, traveling the world, and playing euchre with family and friends. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Visitation for Gertrude will be 11:00 am to 2:00 pm EST, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A private family entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a safer date at St. John Kanty Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Kanty Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
