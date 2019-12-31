|
|
Gertrude Jane
“Gertie” Jaworski
Feb. 11, 1929 - Dec. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gertrude Jane (Sobczak) Jaworski, 90, passed away at 7:30 am on December 29, 2019.
Gertie was born on February 11, 1929, to the late Joseph and Lottie (Pietrzak) Sobczak in South Bend. She was a 1947 graduate of South Bend Catholic High School where she enjoyed many friendships and several school dances. On October 1, 1955, she married Sylvester (Sal) Jaworski at St. Hedwig Catholic Church where they remained faithful and devout parishioners for their entire lives. Gertie was an active member of the Rosary Society, Golden Cluster, and the church cleaning ladies for many years. Gertie, along with Sal, catered at St. Hedwig Memorial Hall as well as many other local locations in the area for over 30 years. Their love and attention to details were very apparent in all the Polish cooking they provided for many weddings, retiree groups and other banquet celebrations. They also enjoyed baking all types of delicious Polish pastries and cookies for friends and family during Christmas and Easter. Gertie and Sal's home was always full of love, laughter, and wonderful food!
Gertie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Sal; and sons, Michael (Lisa) Jaworski of South Bend and Tim (Kathy) Jaworski of North Liberty. She is also survived by the love and joy of her life, grandsons Daniel Jaworski (fiancee Sara Kinas) and David Jaworski (fiancee Nicole Dombek) of North Liberty. In addition, Gertie is survived by three sisters-in-law and many other extended family members. Gertie was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Joseph Sobczak and Richard Sobczak; as well as her sisters, Veronica Budny, Josephine Dombkowski, Margaret Gundek, Dorothy Sobieski, and Virginia Smiecinski.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 4-8 pm at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend. Rosary service will be held at 5:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 am, officiated by Father Daryl Rybicki at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, South Bend, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions in Gertie's honor. These contributions may be made to St. Hedwig Church or Center for Hospice Care. On-line condolences and memories may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the staffs at Goshen Cancer Center, Center for Hospice Care, and especially to Sharon Hochstedler for all the care, love, and support offered during Gertie's illness.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019