Gertrude Pauline (Mankowski) (Shutes) Odle



June 11, 1925 - June 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Gertrude Pauline (Mankowski) (Shutes) Odle, 93, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Wellbrooke of South Bend.



Gertrude was born on June 11, 1925 in South Bend, IN to Ignatious and Antonette (Walnajwicz) Mankowski. She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; her husband, Bishop Odle; and nephew, Ken (K.C.) Conner.



Surviving are her children, Cheryl (Roland) Barnes of Mishawaka and Larry Shutes of Bothell, WA; grandchildren, Kristen M. Barnes of South Bend, Dean (Michelle) Barnes of Mishawaka, and Akosha Rowley of Bothell, WA; great-grandchildren, Lindsay Barnes of Bristol, IN, Tyshell Barnes of Indianapolis, IN, Kristen R. Barnes and Cody Barnes both of Mishawaka; and two nephews, Terry (Sherry) Conner and Dave Conner both of South Bend.



Gertrude retired from Goldbatts and the Sugar and Spice Candy Shop in 1985. She was the owner of the Lincoln Hiway Beauty Salon in Mishawaka for many years.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11 AM at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 59220 Bremen Hwy., Mishawaka, IN 46544. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 AM at the church.



Contributions in memory of Gertrude may be made to the Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019