Gertrude R. Wiley
August 4, 1927 - Jan. 5, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gertrude “Gertie” R. Wiley, age 92, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1927 in Moxee, Washington to Arthur and Marie LaJeunesse. Gertrude worked for the School City of Mishawaka in the cafeteria for 22 years. On January 23, 1946 Gertrude married the love of her life, Joe Wiley in Seattle, Washington. Gertrude is survived by her children, Steve (Nancy) Wiley of Mishawaka, Sherry (Doug) Steffey of Kingsford Heights, Tom (Terry) Wiley of Goshen, and Janet (Tom) Teller of Mishawaka, 10 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, where friends may call from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Please share a remembrance or condolence with Gertrude's family, through the online guestbook at chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020