Gertrude V. Warrell
Dec. 31, 1926 - Nov. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Gertrude V. Warrell, 93, of South Bend, IN passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020. Gertrude was born on December 31, 1926, to the late George and Victoria (Palicki) Markiewicz in South Bend, IN. She married the love of her life, Ralph Warrell, on October 21, 1950.
Gertrude is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ralph Warrell; her son, Dr. Gerald (Michele) Warrell; grandchildren, Gregory, Sister Mary Augustine, Sister Zélie Marie, Valerie, Mark, Teresa, Daniel, and Janelle; as well as her sister, Dolores Liwosz. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Thomas Warrell.
Gertrude worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years in the area. She spent the last nine years as a bookkeeper for the Salvation Army before retiring in 1993. Gertrude was a member of St. Matthew Cathedral, St. Matthew Rosary Society, Daughters of Isabella, and the Polish Women's Alliance #65.
Visitation for Gertrude will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka with a Rosary recited at 4:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, IN.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
