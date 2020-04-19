Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert B. Hancock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert B. Hancock

April 30, 1927 - April 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gilbert B. Hancock, 92, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Gilbert was born in South Bend on April 30, 1927 to the late Norman and Gretchen Hancock. On January 21, 1949, Gilbert married the love of his life, Ruby L. Wiseman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, their stillborn son, his siblings, Liela, Martha, Norman, and Robert, one son-in-law and one grandson.

Gilbert is survived by his daughters, Joyce Swain of Granger, Chris (Phil) McClure of South Bend, and Susan Gorsett of La Crosse, WI; 4 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.

Gilbert honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a salesman for various companies throughout his career.

The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for the love and compassion they showed their dad. Also, a very special thank you to Judy, a very caring and dear friend.

A Memorial Service is planned for next year, marking the one-year anniversary of Gilbert's death. At that time, he will be honored for his Military Service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., Roseland, IN 46637.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -