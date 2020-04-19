|
|
Gilbert B. Hancock
April 30, 1927 - April 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gilbert B. Hancock, 92, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Gilbert was born in South Bend on April 30, 1927 to the late Norman and Gretchen Hancock. On January 21, 1949, Gilbert married the love of his life, Ruby L. Wiseman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, their stillborn son, his siblings, Liela, Martha, Norman, and Robert, one son-in-law and one grandson.
Gilbert is survived by his daughters, Joyce Swain of Granger, Chris (Phil) McClure of South Bend, and Susan Gorsett of La Crosse, WI; 4 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.
Gilbert honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a salesman for various companies throughout his career.
The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for the love and compassion they showed their dad. Also, a very special thank you to Judy, a very caring and dear friend.
A Memorial Service is planned for next year, marking the one-year anniversary of Gilbert's death. At that time, he will be honored for his Military Service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., Roseland, IN 46637.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020