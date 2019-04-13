Gilbert Coty, Jr.



Sept. 23, 1927 - April 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Gilbert Joseph Coty, Jr., 91, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Gilbert was born September 23, 1927 in Mishawaka, to the late Gilbert and Cecelia Coty. On June 23, 1951 Gilbert married the love of his life, Ciretta (Buczkowski) Coty; she survives along with a son, Gilbert J. (Mary) Coty, III; and grandchildren, Aiden and Bella. Also left to cherish his memory are sisters, Mary Brown and Phyllis (Bob) Himshoot. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Coty and brother, Richard Coty. Fondly known as Gil, he worked as an office manager in various fields. He was proud of his time with the United States Army during WWII, being Honorably Discharged in 1945. Once he returned home, he met Ciretta while in school; they were married for 67 years. Together they were members of the Assemblers Dance Club where he was President for a time. Gil enjoyed playing golf and umpiring for a softball league in South Bend. He was an honored member of the South Bend Umpire's Association. Visitation for Gil will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30am. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary