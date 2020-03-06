Home

Feb. 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gilberte Tonkovich, age 94, of South Bend and formerly Gary, passed away on February 20, 2020.

She is survived by son, Steven (Deborah E.) Tonkovich; grandson, Scott (Jennifer) Tonkovich; granddaughter, Kelly (James) Mackey; two great-grandchildren, Emily and Zachary Tonkovich; and 18 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband, Michael.

Gilberte was a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was a sales clerk at Marshall Fields for 50 years. Gilberte was raised in France and after World War II, she moved to East Chicago in February of 1946. She & Michael were married on February 15, 1947 at Holy Trinity Croatian Church. She loved everyone and was fond of the expression “ooh la la.”

Family and friends may gather DIRECTLY at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) for visitation on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10-11:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 A.M. with Rev. James Meade officiating. At Rest: Homewood Memorial Gardens, Homewood, IL. Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020
