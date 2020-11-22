Gina M. Harsanyi



Nov. 4, 1966 - Nov. 17, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Gina Marie Harsanyi, 54, born November 4, 1966, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer. She fought this war while working full time and traveling back and forth from Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Louisville, Kentucky for weekly chemotherapy. She fought for time, not for victory.



Gina graduated from Penn High School in 1984 and attended Indiana University Bloomington. While working at Healthwin in South Bend, she became involved with their conversion to computers. This led to a job with the conversion company in Atlanta, Georgia. She later moved to Jeffersonville, IN. She lived there until April when she couldn't live alone any longer.



She became a learning specialist. She helped assess, plan, develop and implement training at John Deere, Kraft Foods, and Kindred Medical among other companies. Her current employer was Rockwell-Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies.



Gina had no children but loved being “the fun and generous crazy aunt”. She did have many fur babies that had extremely wonderful lives too.



Gina was preceded in death by grandparents, Bina and Fred Garatoni, and Hank and Steven Harsanyi. She also follows grandmother/aunt Anita Birocci; uncle Albert Papai, and nephew Alex Anadon.



Remaining family are her parents, Karol and Gene Harsanyi; brother, Doug (Deb Gantz) Harsanyi of Mishawaka; sister, Deanne (Rod) Anadon of Longmont, CO; nephews, Matthew and Hollie Harsanyi of Indianapolis, Andrew (Hannah) Harsanyi of Estero, FL, and Nicholas Anadon of Longmont, CO; niece, Nina Anadon of Longmont, CO; great-niece, Artemis Harsanyi of Estero, FL; uncle and aunts: Larry and Judy Garatoni, and Sandy Papai; and numerous first and second cousins.



Per Gina's wishes and plans there will be no funeral. She was concerned about COVID and wished to be cremated. A celebration of her life will occur next summer in a park when it will be safe to travel and gather. In true Gina style, she also planned the menu.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Mishawaka Center for Hospice and the Ernestine Raclin Hospice Hospital at 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. With Hospice's help and expertise, we were able to keep her with us at home until the final days.



We want to also thank our friends and family and all of Gina's work family for their prayers and thoughts. You gave us all strength and courage through this time.





