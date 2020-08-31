Gina Renee Clark-Lambert



Feb. 26, 1977 - Aug. 27, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Gina Renee Clark-Lambert, 43, of South Bend, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, August 27.



Gina was born in South Bend on February 26, 1977 to LeRoy and Alice (Hamann) Clark.



Gina was a breast cancer survivor. She was a waitress at IHOP in Mishawaka. She liked to write poetry, go camping, and go for rides on motorcycles, although her greatest joy came from being in the company of her loving family and dear friends.



Gina is survived by her daughters, Catherine Gleva and Rae Anna (Nathan) Wildes; and her sons, Taylor Lambert, Ray Niles, and Tristan Lambert, all of South Bend. She was the proud grandmother of three, Karson Wildes, Hayden Lambert, and Gracelynn Niles. Gina is also survived by her mother, Alice J. Clark of South Bend; her sisters, Jamie L. (Jason) Talboom-Jones of New Carlisle and Lee-Anne PeGan of South Bend; and her brother, Rudy M. Clark of South Bend. Gina is also survived by husband, Howard J. Lambert. She also had many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 1 from 4 until 8 pm, in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel”, 23421 State Rd. 23, South Bend. Visitation will require visitors to follow current health guidelines. A Funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 3. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gina's name to her family to help defray final expenses.



The HANLEY and Sons "Southwest Chapel" Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements.





