Gina Walls
May 24, 1965 - Sept. 25, 2020
LAPORTE, IN - With open arms, the heavens welcomed Gina Gugliotta Walls home on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:05 pm. The suffering of seven years is at an end and she is finally at rest with her precious departed grandbabies. Born in Iowa to Dominick and Linda Gugliotta, but raised in Niles, she was blessed to assemble a vast, steadfast cadre of people who adored her.
Gina graduated from Niles High in 1983, Michigan State in 1987, and moved to LaPorte, Indiana in the early 1990s. A devoted mother, she ran a daycare business in her home in order to stay at home with her children. Many hours were lovingly spent engaged in school and sport activities for her kids.
She is survived by her parents, Linda Gugliotta (James Kehoe) of Niles, and Dominick (Kathy) Gugliotta of Reno, Nevada; her children, Michael Walls, Megan (Cory Smith) Walls, and Matthew Walls all of the LaPorte area; sister, Laura (Shane) Leonard; brother, Tony (Kim Johnson) Gugliotta both of Niles; stepsisters, Ann Mudd and Debbie McLeod both of Reno, Nevada; granddaughters, Noelle and Nova; and mother-in-law, Bonnie Cass. She is preceded in death by grandchildren, Avery and CJ.
The impact of Gina's life is nothing short of immeasurable. Her warmth, generosity and openness made her a natural friend maker, not just for herself, but encouraging all to join the ever-expanding circle of chums. She truly sparkled when people she loved also loved each other.
A great fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and “The Wizard of Oz”, her house was filled with all kinds of memorabilia to prove it. We're pretty sure Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion met her at the pearly gates. The Wicked Witch of the West is no longer able to get “my little pretty” as Gina's now safe from all evil.
Gina's resolve and sense of humor gave her the strength and resilience to endure the long-protracted illness which permeated her final years. She was so grateful for the dedication and loving attention of her caregivers, led by her remarkable friend, Marsie Smith and sister Laura, and often rewarded them with a laugh or smile to remind them she was still the same Gina, albeit in pain and with a little less hair.
The family will greet visitors at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main Street, Niles on Wednesday, September 30 beginning at 2 pm with a service at 3 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Niles Elks Lodge, 1322 Canal Street, Niles.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Gina Walls to the Niles Elks, Brian Parker Foundation in Niles, or the Visiting Nurses Association of Northwest Indiana VNA Foundation, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
While those close to her are filled with unspeakable grief, we also are so VERY thankful she was born and we had the unbelievable honor to have her in our lives, even if too briefly. We will remember her with great big smiles. Rest in peace “Over the Rainbow” dear Gina -- we will always love you!