Dec. 22, 1937 - Dec. 6, 2019

BREMEN, IN - Ginette Lucienne Rethlake, 81, of Bremen, passed away peacefully in her home. Ginette was born on December 22, 1937 in Pillon, France to the late Paul and Paulette (Habrant) Pirot. She married Donn Rethlake in February of 1958. He passed away on November 3, 2014. She is survived by four children, Dorothy Stone of South Bend, Christine (Carl) Lambert of Mosinee, WI, Matthew (Sharon) Rethlake of Nappanee, and Sherrie (Bill) Cheser of Springfield, KY, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings, Odette Krycyscyn of France, Josette Rodriguez of California, and Terry Pirot of France; and son-in-law, Gary Clark of Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Mary Clark. Ginette was a devoted member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her love of crocheting, baking and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike St., Bremen. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ginette's honor to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
