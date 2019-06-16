|
Gino D. Pagano
April 28, 1988 - June 12, 2019
NILES, MI - Gino Dominic Pagano, 31, passed away in his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Gino was born in Niles on April 28, 1988.
Gino is survived by his mother, Robin M. (Richmond) Pagano; his father, Gino (Janice) Pagano; brother, James Edward Rodgers; grandparents, Ray and Rose Richmond; nieces, Brandi Downing and Abagail Rodgers; and stepsister, Jessica Tompos.
Gino graduated from Niles High School in 2006 and was a material handler at Nello. He loved going to the NASCAR races and Kevin Harvick was his favorite driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandpa and grandma. Gino also enjoyed hanging out with his best friend, Travis Pettie.
Private funeral services will be held, and burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Berrien Springs, Michigan.
HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St. is assisting the family.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019