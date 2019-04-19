|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Giovannina
Macri-Schirripa
July 20, 1939 - March 19, 2019
Siderno, Italy
30-Day Remembrance
No longer in our lives to share, in our hearts you are always there. Forever loved and forever missed. With eternal love, your grandson Vince Sgambelluri and all your family in America, especially your daughter, Maria (Antonio) Sgambelluri; your other grandchildren, Rosa (David) Tropeano and Anna Sgambelluri; your great-grandchildren, Giuseppe and Antonio Tropeano, and everyone else around the world.
Ciao Per Sempre
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019