Gisela H. Hinz
Dec. 1, 1925 - Jan. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - In the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Gisela H. Hinz (Saitz) passed away in her sleep. She was 94 years old.
Gisela was born on December 1, 1925 in Erfurt Germany the second of seven children born to Walter and Gertrude Saitz. Gisela attended business school in Germany. She worked at various jobs in her youth. In 1958, encouraged by her uncle, Gisela and her sister Renate immigrated to Michigan. Gisela worked at Tyler Refrigeration in Niles, Michigan. A friend at work introduced her to Robert Hinz. Bob and Gisela were married on January 20, 1962; he preceded Gisela in death.
Gisela was a member of Saint Peter's United Church of Christ where she sang in the church choir for many years. She was also involved in various church activities.
Gisela is survived by her stepdaughter, Betty Hudson-Villanueva (Roy); step-son, Michael Hinz; daughter, Christine Horning; son-in-law, Daniel Horning; grandchildren, Jennifer Funkhouser (Scott) and Jon Hudson (Alisan); and great-granddaughters, Kelsey and Kaitlyn Funkhouser. Gisela is also survived by her sisters, Renate Hinz (Manfred) and Marianna Rosenburg; brother, Werner Saitz (Hannelore); and her very special friend, Tammy (Sammy) Rosbrugh.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful people at Milton Adult Day Services for their care and support.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18 in St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 915 N. Ironwood Dr. The family will receive friends in the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions to honor Gisela may be made to Milton Day Center, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617 or St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 915 N. Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46615. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020