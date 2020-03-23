|
|
Gisella C. Probst
Oct. 1, 1926 - March 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gisella Probst passed away at Dujarie House on March 21, 2020. She was born on Oct. 1, 1926 in South Bend, IN to Anna (nee Widl) and Jacob Csenar. She was raised in Rum Village and had many lifelong friends from the neighborhood. She graduated from the former St. Joseph's Academy as Valedictorian and worked as a secretary at Studebaker and Ford. She traveled with friends all around the United States and Europe.
On April 11, 1959, Gisella married Edmund J. Probst at Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church in South Bend. She was a stay-at-home wife and mom, and worked part-time at South Bend Hardware as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Little Flower and St. Joseph Catholic Churches in South Bend, IN, and St Joseph Catholic Church in White Pigeon, MI. She was a 70+ year member of The Christ Child Society of South Bend and a founding member of the South Bend Area Genealogical Society. She was also a member and volunteer for Corvilla and Indiana Landmarks. Mom loved to garden, sew, and crochet.
Gisella was preceded in death by her husband, parents, both her brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Phyllis Csenar, Frank and Rita Csenar, and sister-in-law, Mary Gail Probst.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne (Peter M.) Maginot, step-grandson, Pete G. (Kelli) Maginot and great-grandsons, Peter James, Gregory, and Zachary Maginot. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe (Barb) Probst, Cynthia (Tom deceased) Haggerty, and John (Dorothy deceased) Probst, and many nieces and nephews.
Mom was able to live at home until a month before she passed, with care and friendship from close friends and family: Jackie, Mary D., cousin Jane, Gail and Marie Noelle. They are truly Mom's other daughters. Thank you to Les, Mary B., Greg and Virgil - neighbors and good friends for decades. We are also grateful to the Dujarie House staff and Cyndi, Pam, and Barb for their care.
Though Mom loved her gardens, in lieu of cut flowers, please consider a donation to The Christ Child Society, PO Box 1286, South Bend, IN, 46624.
Due to safety concerns, burial will be private. A memorial service will be published at a later date.
Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 23, 2020