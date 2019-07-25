Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Dylewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Dylewski


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Dylewski Obituary
Gladys Dylewski

April 18, 1934 - July 23, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - July 23, 2019, God took one of his angels, Gladys A. Dylewski, 85, home. She was born April 18, 1934 in South Bend to Ray & Mary Cook.

On May 27, 1950 in South Bend she married Richard Dylewski; he survives along with one daughter, Pamela (James) Harvey, one granddaughter, Jennifer (Wes) Calvin, and two great-granddaughters, Hannah (Dylan) McDaniel and Abby Calvin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Betty Osler, Jim Cook, Robert Cook, Lawrence Cook, Russell Cook, and Richard Cook.

Gladys worked as a crossing guard for South Bend School Systems for many years and was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Cooking, baking, gardening, and nature were her passions, but most importantly spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Per her wishes cremation will take place and there will be no formal services.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now