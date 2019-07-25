|
Gladys Dylewski
April 18, 1934 - July 23, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - July 23, 2019, God took one of his angels, Gladys A. Dylewski, 85, home. She was born April 18, 1934 in South Bend to Ray & Mary Cook.
On May 27, 1950 in South Bend she married Richard Dylewski; he survives along with one daughter, Pamela (James) Harvey, one granddaughter, Jennifer (Wes) Calvin, and two great-granddaughters, Hannah (Dylan) McDaniel and Abby Calvin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Betty Osler, Jim Cook, Robert Cook, Lawrence Cook, Russell Cook, and Richard Cook.
Gladys worked as a crossing guard for South Bend School Systems for many years and was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Cooking, baking, gardening, and nature were her passions, but most importantly spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Per her wishes cremation will take place and there will be no formal services.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 25, 2019