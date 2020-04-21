|
Gladys E. Jolly
Jan. 22, 1933 - Apr. 19, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Gladys E. Jolly, 87, passed away peacefully at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth.
Gladys was born in South Bend, Indiana on January 22, 1933 to Harold D. and Marguerite (Pierson) Keel. Her family would move to Plymouth in 1943 from South Bend. She graduated from West High School with the class of 1951.
On June 3, 1951, the summer after her senior graduation, Gladys married her high school love, Marion C. Jolly in Walkerton, Indiana. They would share 61 years of love, laughs and raising their family. He would pass on May 30, 2012.
She began her work career at J.C. Penney, Sears, and Coast to Coast, as a retail clerk bookkeeper. Gladys then began working for Kaleidoscope Daycare, as a teacher. She also worked for the Head Start Program in LaVille. Gladys would retire from working in 2010, but that didn't mean she didn't stay just as busy. She will be dearly missed by her good friend, Jean Anderson.
Gladys was an active member of Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church in Plymouth. She was a member of the Mary-Martha Women's Club. She enjoyed fishing and traveling, many times going on family trips to Minnesota and Wisconsin. She and Marion were able to travel to all States of the Union except Alaska. She enjoyed watching all sports and as Plymouth fans, she and Marion were routinely at sporting events and various activities through the years. Gladys adored her grandchildren and watching them grow. Children were just always attracted to her fun, loving spirit.
She is survived by her children: Ronald (Rebecca) Jolly of Arizona City, AZ, Terry (Sara) Jolly of Plymouth, Connie (Dennis) Smith of Plymouth, Thomas (Cathy) Jolly of Plymouth and daughter-in-law, Lisa Jolly; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Delores Eads.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant son, Douglas; son, Robert; her parents; stepfather, Paul Schott; and her sisters, Lucille Smith and Phyllis Doerfer.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the family will have a private service and burial in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. A Celebration of Gladys' Life will be held at a later date at her church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pretty Lake Church, P.O. Box 266, Plymouth, IN 46563.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020