Gladys Fozo
Aug. 25, 1925 - Nov. 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Gladys Marie Fozo, 95, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Milton Home, South Bend.
Gladys was born August 25, 1925 in Mishawaka, to the late Omer and Sarah (Jester) Rench. She was a 1943 graduate of Mishawaka High School.
On July 8, 1944, Gladys married Steve J. Fozo. The couple made Mishawaka their home.
Gladys was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church where she at one time made prayer blankets and was a part of the prayer chain. Gladys enjoyed crocheting, caring for her yard, and she loved to bake cookies and strawberry pie. She walked daily around Rose Park. When her children were growing up, she was active in the PTA at Emmons School. Most of all, her family was the center of her life. She was a proud mother and grandmother and always welcomed her children's friends into her home.
Gladys is survived by two sons, Robert (Peggy) Fozo and Donald (Kathy) Fozo; two daughters, Gail (Ken) Ford and Mary Anne (Ken) Kertes, 16 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; two sons, James and Thomas Fozo; her brother, Lowell Rench; and one grandchild.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, November 28, in St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, with Rev. Jacob Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, and also for 10:30-11:00 am on Saturday at church.
Memorials are suggested to St. Monica Church or Center for Hospice Care.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com
