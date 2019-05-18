Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Gladys Jean "Jeanie" Radman


1933 - 2019
Gladys Jean "Jeanie" Radman Obituary
Gladys Jean “Jeanie” Radman

June 21, 1933 - May 17, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Gladys Jean “Jeanie” Radman, 85, passed away at home on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Jeanie was born on June 21, 1933 in Windsor Ontario Canada to Alexander and Gladys (Teeples) Robertson. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Martin A. Bundy; son, Robert Dresser; sister, Marcy Heltzel; brother, John Robertson; and son-in-law, Ronald Hunt.

In 1952 she married Richard Dresser; after they separated, he preceded her in death in December 2017. On April 20, 1974 she married Daniel Radman; he preceded her in death on November 28, 2014.

Surviving are her daughter, Debrah J. Dresser-Hunt of South Bend; son, Richard (Debra) Dresser Jr. of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Bryan Litty, Ashlee Paulinski, Adam Paulinski, Kelly Giovannelli, Jamie Heater, Loren Van Rassen, Nicholas Hunt, Dion Noss, and Jessica Richard; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gladys Murphy.

Jeanie was self-employed as a Hair Stylist and a Cake Decorator. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. Jeanie was everyone's mom or grandma and welcomed everyone into her life. She was a Veteran of the United States Air Force where she was a Medic for two years.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, May 21 at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gladys' name to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 18, 2019
