Gladys M. Shaffer
July 28, 1929 - May 7, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Gladys Marie Shaffer passed away in her home at the age of 90. She was surrounded by the love of family in her final hours. Gladys was born on July 28, 1929 in South Bend, Indiana to Otto and Ida (Bailey) Kurzhal. She married Robert W. Shaffer on August 27, 1949 and was a lifelong resident of North Liberty, Indiana.
She enjoyed supporting the American Legion Auxiliary (North Liberty Chapter) and was a faithful member of the congregation at St. John's Lutheran Church. Gladys worked at North Liberty School until 1992, when she retired after 26 years. She loved seeing kids in the lunch line and she could be known to give extras to her favorites. Gladys was known for her kindness, her smile, and for making the best sugar cookies. One of her favorite things was to get cards in the mail; she would read them multiple times and kept every one.
Most important of all to her was family. Surviving are daughters, Sharon (John) McGee of Walkerton IN and Sandra Leblang of Fishers, IN; granddaughters, Jodie (Scott) Payette of Lowell, MA, Kari (Rick) Weddington of Walkerton, IN, and Megan (Rory) Hellickson of Las Vegas, NV; a grandson, Rob (Kelly) Stahly of Fishers, IN; great-granddaughters, Alexis (Kyle) Koontz of Valparaiso, IN, Andreia Weddington of Walkerton, IN, Taylor Drake and Grace Stahly of Fishers, IN; and great-grandsons, Kameron Weddington of Walkerton, IN and Colton Hellickson of Las Vegas, NV. Gladys also leaves behind her sister, Ruth Ann (Guy) Rizek and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Ida Kurzhal; husband, Robert W. Shaffer; sisters, Edna German, Adaleen Williams, and Donella Newcomb; and brothers, Maynard Kurzhal and Edward Kurzhal.
A private service will be held for the family at the Serenity Garden at Westlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Center for Hospice, not only for the care they provided, but for the kindness shown to Gladys and her family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 24955 Riley Road, North Liberty, IN 46554. Palmer Funeral Home-North Liberty is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.