Glen A. Zimmerman



Sept. 4, 1943 - March 17, 2019



STEVENSVILLE, MI - Glen A. Zimmerman, 75, of Stevensville, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at University of Michigan Health System.



A Celebration of Life and Elks Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, MI. Military Honors will be given by the Stevensville American Legion and the United States Navy. Burial will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Major Projects or University of Michigan Medicine Development. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.



Glen was born on September 4, 1943, to Carl and Jane (Stephens) Zimmerman in South Bend, IN. Glen lived in South Bend and attended Greene Township School until 1959. He then moved with family to Lake Worth, Florida where he graduated from Lake Worth High School. After graduation, Glen attended Palm Beach College. He enlisted in the United States Navy, and served our country for eight years. Glen was employed as an operator at Cook Nuclear Plant for nearly thirty years before retiring. He was a member of the Stevensville American Legion, Post 568, and the Elks Lodge #541, St. Joseph - Benton Harbor, where he was Exalted Ruler from 1997-1998. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, and skiing. Glen always supported his children and grandchildren in all of their various activities and cherished his family.



Glen is survived by his significant other of 33 years, Irene Hudson; children, Bret (Corrine) Zimmerman of Gross Pointe, MI, Wade (Caroline) Zimmerman of Arvada, CO, Lindsay (Josh) Hunsberger of Niles, Ryan (Jessica) Hudson of South Bend, and Camille (Drew) Lukasewski; grandchildren, Alexandria, Wesley, Tristan, Ally, David, and Claire; and siblings, Carol (James) Anderson, Dale (Joyce) Zimmerman, and Frances Taitt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jane Zimmerman. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary