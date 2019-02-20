Glen Edquist



April 11, 1923 - Feb. 16, 2019



NILES, MI - Glen C. Edquist, 95, of Niles, passed away at the Holy Cross Village-Dujarie House at Notre Dame on Saturday, February 16, 2019.



Glen was born on April 11, 1923, in Stockholm, Saskatchewan, Canada to the late Carl and Naomi (Wickberg) Edquist.



After graduating from high school, Glen went on to serve his country in the United States Army during World War II. He proudly served in the 156th Field Artillery Battalion, the oldest military unit of the U.S Army, dating back to pre-revolutionary war days. His battalion was a unit of the 44th Infantry Division attached to the 7th Army. Glen was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, four Battle Stars, and several other awards. He was dedicated and deeply involved in the planning of his battalion reunions, starting in 1951.



Jean-Baptiste de Boissiere, consul general of France in Chicago traveled to Niles and knighted Glen with the esteemed French Legion of Honor, “for his extraordinary bravery in liberating France during World War II.” This is the highest honor given by the French Government to a non-citizen.



On October 30, 1948 he was united in marriage to Maxine Wolfe at St. Patrick Church in Chesterton, Indiana. To that union three sons were born.



Glen retired from the former Bendix Corporation in 1987 after 38 years as an industrial furnace instrument controls technician. He was a member of the Bendix Local #9.



Glen held a lifetime membership in the Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was an original member of the Niles Township Volunteer Fire Department, serving 14 years, and a founding member of the Niles-Buchanan Habitat for Humanity, serving 18 years, several of those as a member of the executive board. Glen was also a member of the Buchanan Moose Lodge #449 and the local chapter of AARP #597.



Having lived through the Great Depression Era, Glen never forgot the struggles and sacrifices to make ends meet; with that in mind he supported various missions and organizations that shared his feelings.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine; a grandson, Aaron Edquist; and two brothers, Carl and Kenneth Edquist.



Glen is survived by his sons, Robert (Donna) Edquist of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Gregory Edquist of Flint, Michigan, and Terry (Tracie) Edquist of Niles; three grandchildren, Kristin, Andrew, and Zachery (Morgan); three great-grandchildren, Austin, Emma, and Elsa; a sister-in-law, Rona Edquist of Chesterton, Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless other family members throughout the United States and Canada.



Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m., at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 North 19th Street, Niles, Michigan. Interment will follow the services at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens with Military Honors presented by the United States Army and the Buchanan American Legion Post 51.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 North 19th Street, Niles, Michigan 49120 or Niles-Buchanan Habitat for Humanity, 601 Sycamore Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.



Glen's family would like to thank the staff of Holy Cross Village for their exceptional care of him. They would also like to let his friends from Bendix know how much Glen appreciated their visits and to thank his cousin Bert for his many acts of kindness.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



