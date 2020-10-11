Glen R. Klopfenstein
March 16, 1936 - Oct. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Glen Robert Klopfenstein, 84, of South Bend, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident on October 6, 2020.
Glen was born in Fulton County, Indiana on March 16, 1936 to Jacob C. and Dorothy L. (Hooten) Klopfenstein. He was a truck driver for Unisource Corp. in South Bend for many years. He was still working as a driver for Ridge Auto Parts of South Bend. On March 22, 1986, he married Patsy Joanne Garman in South Bend. He belonged to the Moose Lodge #599 of Elkhart and was a member of the Northwest United Methodist Church, and the Goldwing Road Riders Association.
Glen is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Joanne Klopfenstein; three daughters, Becky S. Barker of Indianapolis, IN, Amanda J. Pogotis of South Bend, and Brenda S. Miller of Kentwood, Michigan; and two sons, Roger Alan of San Francisco, California and Steven J. Garman of South Bend. He was the proud grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 15, and great-great-grandfather of two. He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley A. Corpe and Pauline C. DeMeyer both of New Carlisle, and stepsister, Sylvia Taelman of Auburn, Indiana, and his brother, Cecil W. Klopfenstein of South Bend. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Kristine Klopfenstein, son, Robert Garman, sister, June Fraizer; and brothers, Wilbur H. Klopfenstein and Dean Klopfenstein; along with two stepbrothers, Ralph and Ted Taelman; and stepsister, Sylvia Plank.
Friends may visit from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday, October 12 in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel”, 23421 State Road 23, South Bend. A service celebrating Glen's life will be held in the funeral home at 7:00pm, with Pastor Vickie Van Nevel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glen's name to either the Northwest United Methodist Church, 1855 Brick Road, South Bend, IN 46619; Camp Millhouse, 25600 Kelly Road, South Bend, IN; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Klopfenstein family.
