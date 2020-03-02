|
Glen R. Unzicker
Sept. 12, 1942 - Feb. 29, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - Glen R. Unzicker, age 77, of Goshen, died at 8:15 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at South Bend Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. He was born September 12, 1942 in Eureka, IL to Harley and Fern (Kennell) Unzicker.
Mr. Unzicker moved to the Goshen/Nappanee area in 1972. On December 30, 1973, he married Margo Miller. He was the founder and owner of ABI Plastics in Elkhart, G & M Industries, and Nyco Plastics. He and Margo founded the Llama 4-H Club and he was a leader for 24 years. He was a member of local, state, and national llama organizations. He was also a member of the Bristol Fruithills Militia. Glen was a “gentleman” farmer.
Surviving is his wife, Margo; sister, Jeanne Maytei of Mishawaka; brother, Jerry Unzicker of Ohio; nieces and nephews, Nicole, Dominic, Mitchell, Marshall, and Monica; a foster girl, Lydia; his farm manager, Mike Ashcoft; and John and Brian Cook, who the Unzickers helped raise after the death of their father.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 Thursday, March 5, 2020 and for 1 hour prior to the 2:00 pm Funeral service on Friday, March 6 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Burial will be in Milford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Elkhart County Humane Shelter.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 2, 2020