Glen W. Hoese
June 14, 1931 - July 23, 2020
NILES, MI - Glen W. Hoese Jr. of Niles, Michigan, born June 14, 1931 to Glen & Myrtle Hoese in Shelby County, IL left this earth for a better place on July 23, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Walter and Donald, and a sister, Carol. Brothers Virgil, Robert, and Herschel live in Niles.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara, daughter, Brenda Hoese; sons, Rodger (Deb) and Kenneth (Judy) all of Niles; six grandchildren, Myshell (Dan) and Barbara Miller of Texas, Brian (Jen) Hoese, Gregory (Breann) Hoese, Andrea Hoese, and Rachel Hoese, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Hoese, Virgil Hoese, and Herschel (Helen) Hoese; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He loved and enjoyed family and friends and has entertained many with his silly jokes and stories. Glen loved to follow his sons in sports from FOP to Niles High School Football - Never missed a game! Hunting was another passion which he shared with his sons, daughter, grandsons, and granddaughter. He was always answering the call to another season of hunting game -- which didn't officially open for him until he tripped and fell in the woods. Fishing was always an adventure when going out with him. He would forget the fishing poles, bait, and at times the boat would run out of gas. It was all part of fishing with him.
Glen was known to many as Glennard, The Reverend, Dad, Gramps, Toots, Pops, or Mr. Hoese, among a few.
Mostly he loved the Lord. He loved to minister to those in need. Glen was a friend to all people; he was a person who would do without for himself to help others. His kindness shall be rewarded in heaven.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Memorial Gardens, Niles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Caring Circle or Brian Parker Foundation.
