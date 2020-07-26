1/1
Glen W. Hoese
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen W. Hoese

June 14, 1931 - July 23, 2020

NILES, MI - Glen W. Hoese Jr. of Niles, Michigan, born June 14, 1931 to Glen & Myrtle Hoese in Shelby County, IL left this earth for a better place on July 23, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Walter and Donald, and a sister, Carol. Brothers Virgil, Robert, and Herschel live in Niles.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara, daughter, Brenda Hoese; sons, Rodger (Deb) and Kenneth (Judy) all of Niles; six grandchildren, Myshell (Dan) and Barbara Miller of Texas, Brian (Jen) Hoese, Gregory (Breann) Hoese, Andrea Hoese, and Rachel Hoese, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Hoese, Virgil Hoese, and Herschel (Helen) Hoese; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He loved and enjoyed family and friends and has entertained many with his silly jokes and stories. Glen loved to follow his sons in sports from FOP to Niles High School Football - Never missed a game! Hunting was another passion which he shared with his sons, daughter, grandsons, and granddaughter. He was always answering the call to another season of hunting game -- which didn't officially open for him until he tripped and fell in the woods. Fishing was always an adventure when going out with him. He would forget the fishing poles, bait, and at times the boat would run out of gas. It was all part of fishing with him.

Glen was known to many as Glennard, The Reverend, Dad, Gramps, Toots, Pops, or Mr. Hoese, among a few.

Mostly he loved the Lord. He loved to minister to those in need. Glen was a friend to all people; he was a person who would do without for himself to help others. His kindness shall be rewarded in heaven.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Memorial Gardens, Niles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Caring Circle or Brian Parker Foundation.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved