Glenda L. Bordner
March 14, 1967 - Oct. 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Glenda L. Bordner, 53, of Mishawaka passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1967 to Glenn Cook and Carol (Brock) Humes. On July 23, 1988 in Mishawaka, Glenda married her loving husband, John Bordner, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Lauren (Richard) Morin of South Bend, IN; sons, Jory (Sheri) Bordner of Martinsville, IN and Evan Bordner of Mishawaka, IN; five grandchildren, Carter, Ben, Bailey, Colt, and Ellie; mother, Carol Humes of Mishawaka, IN; and brother, Brian (Christy) Cook of Mishawaka, IN. Glenda is preceded in death by her father, Glenn Cook; and stepfather, Russell Humes.
Glenda was a stay-at-home mom, and her life revolved around her kids and grandkids. She was a member of Grace Community Church and loved listening to worship music. Glenda was like a mother to so many, and opened her home and heart to everyone. In her free time, she enjoyed going fishing with her husband, John.
A memorial service for Glenda will be held privately. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Contributions in memory of Glenda may be made to Grace Community Church, 4001 Lincolnway E., Mishawaka, IN 46544, or to Addiction Recovery Center of Indiana, 2012 Ironwood Circle, Suite 200, South Bend, IN 46635.
