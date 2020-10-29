1/1
Glenda L. Bordner
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda L. Bordner

March 14, 1967 - Oct. 25, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Glenda L. Bordner, 53, of Mishawaka passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1967 to Glenn Cook and Carol (Brock) Humes. On July 23, 1988 in Mishawaka, Glenda married her loving husband, John Bordner, who survives.

Also surviving are her daughter, Lauren (Richard) Morin of South Bend, IN; sons, Jory (Sheri) Bordner of Martinsville, IN and Evan Bordner of Mishawaka, IN; five grandchildren, Carter, Ben, Bailey, Colt, and Ellie; mother, Carol Humes of Mishawaka, IN; and brother, Brian (Christy) Cook of Mishawaka, IN. Glenda is preceded in death by her father, Glenn Cook; and stepfather, Russell Humes.

Glenda was a stay-at-home mom, and her life revolved around her kids and grandkids. She was a member of Grace Community Church and loved listening to worship music. Glenda was like a mother to so many, and opened her home and heart to everyone. In her free time, she enjoyed going fishing with her husband, John.

A memorial service for Glenda will be held privately. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.

Contributions in memory of Glenda may be made to Grace Community Church, 4001 Lincolnway E., Mishawaka, IN 46544, or to Addiction Recovery Center of Indiana, 2012 Ironwood Circle, Suite 200, South Bend, IN 46635.

Online condolences can be sent to the Bordner family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes) Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved