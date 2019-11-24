|
Glenn James
Nevelle, Sr.
Sept. 27, 1941 - Nov. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Glenn, 78, died on November 19, 2019. He was born September 27, 1941 in Quincy, IL, to Jack and Agnes (Rupp) Nevelle. Originally from South Bend, Glenn moved to Kalamazoo, MI when he joined Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. After 26 years, Glenn retired from KDPS and became head of security for Kalamazoo College. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John and Tim. Surviving are his wife, Nancy; children: Kimberly (Herbert) Hansen, Kathryn Nevelle, Glenn (Janette) Nevelle Jr., and Krista Nevelle; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Yvonne (Bob) Kenny, Frank (Rosie) Nevelle, and Carole (Stephen) Pinter; several nieces and nephews. Service is 11 AM Saturday (Nov. 30) at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, (269) 375-2900. A reception with food and refreshments will follow in the Life Story Center. Memorials to West Michigan Cancer Center or Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. www.BetzlerLifeStory.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019