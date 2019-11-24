Home

Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
6080 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(269) 375-2900
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
6080 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
View Map
Glenn James Nevelle Sr.


1941 - 2019
Glenn James Nevelle Sr. Obituary
Glenn James

Nevelle, Sr.

Sept. 27, 1941 - Nov. 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Glenn, 78, died on November 19, 2019. He was born September 27, 1941 in Quincy, IL, to Jack and Agnes (Rupp) Nevelle. Originally from South Bend, Glenn moved to Kalamazoo, MI when he joined Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. After 26 years, Glenn retired from KDPS and became head of security for Kalamazoo College. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John and Tim. Surviving are his wife, Nancy; children: Kimberly (Herbert) Hansen, Kathryn Nevelle, Glenn (Janette) Nevelle Jr., and Krista Nevelle; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Yvonne (Bob) Kenny, Frank (Rosie) Nevelle, and Carole (Stephen) Pinter; several nieces and nephews. Service is 11 AM Saturday (Nov. 30) at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, (269) 375-2900. A reception with food and refreshments will follow in the Life Story Center. Memorials to West Michigan Cancer Center or Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. www.BetzlerLifeStory.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
