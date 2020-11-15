Glenn Platz
Nov. 10, 1957 - Nov. 12, 2020
WALKERTON, IN - Glenn E. Platz, 63, of Walkerton, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center - Plymouth Campus, with loved ones by his side.
Glenn was born November 10, 1957 in South Bend, to the late Earl and EvaDean (Truax) Platz.
He graduated from North Liberty High School in 1976.
On May 27, 1977 in North Liberty, Glenn married the love of his life, Karen Williams; she survives.
Soon after marriage, Glenn entered an apprenticeship working as a Union Sprinkler Fitter. Glenn was able to help his son Jason get into the trade. He also was able to hand his son Jason his first check as a sprinkler fitter. His son Jason was able to hand his Dad his last, as he retired in 2012 after 35 years in the trade.
Surviving is his wife Karen of Walkerton; daughter, Jessica (Danny) Beem of Koontz Lake; son, Jason (Jessica) Platz of Walkerton; and seven grandchildren, Natalie, Nicholas, Madison, Marshall, McKinley, Monroe, and Marlee. Also surviving is a sister, June Ann (Barnard Voll) Sheaks-Voll of Sturgis, Michigan; and a sister-in-law, Kelly (Williams) Sutherlin of North Liberty, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Glenn was a family man. He was a husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He touched so many lives. He may have given you a nickname. He loved the outdoors. He loved to fish in his pond. He loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family. His life was a blessing. His memories we will treasure. He is loved beyond words. And will be missed beyond measure.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4-8PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Nathan Rosentrator officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren, 25075 Stanton Road, North Liberty, Indiana 46554 or to the American Cancer Society
, ATTN: Making Strides of South Bend and Elkhart- SK #ZR42Y6, 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that the family members and their guests do so as well.
Online condolences can be directed to the Platz family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.