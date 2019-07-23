Glenn W. Zubler, Sr.



Sept. 28, 1927 - July 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Glenn W. Zubler, Sr. passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Hamilton Communities, New Carlisle. Glenn was born on September 28, 1927 in South Bend, IN to the late John and Dessie (Turnbull) Zubler. On June 15, 1946 he married Patricia A. Lidecker who survives.



Glenn attended St. Joseph Elementary School in South Bend. He was a graduate of John Adams High School and Radio Electronic Technical School (RETS) of South Bend. At John Adams, he was a standout football and baseball player.



Glenn was a member of the South Bend Police Department for 20 years, rising to the rank of desk sergeant. During that time, he belonged to the South Bend Police Department Pistol Shooting Team, with which he won numerous national awards and trophies. Following his police service, Glenn served as director of the Department of Communications for the city until he retired in 1992. In honor of his service he was presented with a Key to the City by South Bend Mayor Joseph E. Kernan.



Glenn was a founding member of the South Bend Policemen's Federal Credit Union and served many years as its recording secretary. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, F.O.P. Lodge 36, and Corpus Christi Catholic Church. For more than 20 years, he was a monthly donor at the South Bend Blood Bank, which presented him with a lifetime donor certificate of appreciation.



An avid long distance runner for many years, Glenn often was seen running the perimeter of Muessel Grove Park. He ran the 1983 Chicago Marathon at age 55 - his first of several marathons. Glenn also was a lifetime Notre Dame football fan and an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox.



Glenn was deeply committed to his faith and devoted to his family. Nothing made him prouder than the achievements of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



In addition to his wife Patricia, Glenn is survived by one sister, Lois Leliaert of South Bend; and one brother, Chester (Cecilia) Zubler. Glenn was preceded in death by one daughter, Anne Zubler; two grandchildren, Glenn “Trey” Zubler III and Allen Viduka Jr.; and one brother, Alfred Zubler.



He also is survived by one daughter, Eileen (Allen) Viduka of South Bend, IN; four sons, Terry (Cathy) Zubler of Loveland, CO, Michael (Linda) Zubler of Houston, TX, Glenn (Kristin) Zubler Jr. of Katy TX, and Peter (Kate) Zubler of Indianapolis, IN; ten grandchildren, Randy Viduka Sr., Aaron (Jehan) Zubler, Christan (Collin) Kostelecky, Bryan Zubler, Heather (Noah) Schumacher, April (Michael) Barricklow, Jacob Zubler, Emily Zubler, Lena Zubler, and Nathaniel Zubler; great-grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan, Joseph, Sarah, Randy Jr., Alaia, Alta, Dexter, Parker, and Carter; and one great-great-grandchild, Eli.



A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26 in Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Heartland Hospice, or the . Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 23, 2019