Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
Glenn "G" Williams

Glenn "G" Williams Obituary
Glenn “G” Williams

July 9, 1951 - Feb. 2, 2020

VANDALIA, MI - Glenn Allen “G” Williams, age 68, of Vandalia, died peacefully Sunday evening, February 2, 2020 in his residence in the comfort of his family's presence.

He was born July 9, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana, the oldest of four sons of William and Patricia Williams.

G was a wealth of knowledge and was an educator for close to forty years. He was a mentor to generations. G loved his community of Cass County. He coached multiple sports from Little League to high school. His legacy touched not only his students but influenced his colleagues in his own and other communities as well. G knew how to foster the strengths of those he taught and considered his former students to be his kids.

His family says that above all else, their Dad and Papa loved and supported his kids and grandkids with all his heart, even the “grand puppies.”

Glenn will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Rachelle Williams and Krista Williams; his son, Chad (Cami) Williams; four grandchildren, Aaron Wells, Jenna Helton, Nolan Williams, and Reese Williams; his mother, Patricia Williams; two brothers, Paul Williams and Mark Williams; a sister-in-law, Christine Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, MaKayla Williams; his father, William Williams; and one brother, Carl Williams.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in the gymnasium of Ross Beatty Junior/Senior High School, 22721 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis. Mr. Williams will be laid to rest in Bogue Street Gardens in Vandalia.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Glenn be made to Cassopolis Athletic Boosters, c/o 26797 M 60, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
