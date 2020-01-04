Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Kindy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Kindy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna Kindy Obituary
Glenna Kindy

Aug. 23, 1919 - Jan. 3, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - Glenna Marian (Yoder) Kindy, 100, died Friday, Jan. 3 at Goshen Hospital, where she had been a patient five days as a result of injuries sustained from a fall.

She was born Aug. 23, 1919, in LaGrange, to Oscar and Millie (Eash) Yoder.

Glenna graduated in 1937 from Middlebury High School. She married Wayne Kindy on Sept. 27, 1945. Together they owned and operated Kindy TV on Main Street in Goshen, where she was bookkeeper. Wayne died July 25, 1997.

For many years, Glenna was the Middlebury news reporter for the South Bend Tribune.

Glenna is survived by a son, Jerry (Marcia) Kindy of Middlebury; two daughters, Patti (Don) Weirich of Middlebury and Tara (Mike) Overpeck of Goshen; a sister, Marilyn Lindley of Stanton, California, seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorthea Kindy, Juanita Ristow, and Marjorie Sherck.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. A 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 Memorial service will be conducted at West Goshen Church of the Brethren. Pastors Mike Overpeck and Norm Replogle will officiate.

Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -