Glenna Mae Joines
March 11, 1929 - Nov. 13, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - On November 13, 2020, Glenna Mae Joines (Higgins), loving wife, mother of three children, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of six, died peacefully, surrounded by family, at the age of 91.
Glenna was born on March 11, 1929 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, to Eula and Boyd Higgins. She attended Brevard College and Appalachian State College, where she received her degree in Education. She grew up in a close-knit extended family, learning early on the value of education and the skills of self-sufficiency and independence that served her well throughout her life. In her young 20's, she met fellow teacher, Alvin Joines, who soon after their meeting joined the U.S. Navy and was shipped overseas. Their romance grew through the letters and photos they shared, and they were married during one of his short shore-leaves on December 25, 1951. After the Navy, they began their life and family in South Bend where Alvin began a career with Bendix and Glenna taught elementary school. She spent 16 years creating bonds within the community and established countless lifelong friendships. The next 25 years of her life were filled with new adventures, living in Detroit, Connecticut, Barcelona, Dayton, and what they thought was their retirement home in Winston Salem, NC, but being part of their grandchildren's lives outweighed the warm weather and they moved back to South Bend. Glenna picked up where she left off with her friends, and the especially important First Baptist Church. Glenna spent the past few years living at Andre Place in Holy Cross Village, where she thrived in the warmth of the community.
Glenna loved music, nature, travel, cooking, and most of all, making friends. She delighted in the birds and flowers in her garden and was always ready with a song. One could count on her to drop whatever she was doing and go with you anywhere, no matter how long or how far, anytime you asked.
Glenna made friends easily and kept them over decades. There is a constellation of people spread across the country that consider her part of their own families, with so many that see her as their adopted mother or grandmother. Glenna loved being part of the hospitality mission at St. Margaret's House, where she prepared food, and encouraged and inspired the guests and members of the St. Margaret's team. In 2019, she was awarded the Real Services Volunteer of the Year award for her impact at St. Margaret's House.
Above all, Glenna loved and was loved by her family. She reveled in seeing her children grow and flourish and adored her daughters-in-law and son-in-law like her own. She was always an important part of her grandchildren's lives and felt blessed to be a part of her great-grandchildren's lives as well. They all have the good fortune of sweet memories with their Grandma/Gigi.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Eula; husband, Alvin; brother, Charles; and sister, Peggy. She is survived by her brother, Tony; children, Mike, Denise, and Tim and their spouses, Connie, Kenny, and Sherry; grandchildren, Brian, Jeff, Kelly, Kylie, Erin, and Grace and their spouses, Ashley, Emily, and Logan; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Ava, William, Thomas, Scarlett, and Julian.
The family will be observing a private service, and Glenna will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be offered to St. Margret's House, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601 or First Baptist Church, 1342 Berkshire Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
Online condolences to the family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
