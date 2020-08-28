1/1
Glennard U. "Jerry" Dare
1932 - 2020
Glennard U.

“Jerry” Dare

Jan. 25, 1932 - Aug. 23, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare, 88, of Columbus, NE and formerly of Mishawaka, IN, died Aug. 23, 2020 at Brookstone Acres in Columbus. He was born Jan. 25, 1932 in South Bend, IN to Everett B. and Marie A. (Fraizer) Dare. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1951. Jerry retired at age 62 from I.B.E.W. where he worked as a journeyman electrician for over 40 years. He married Roberta J. Smith on Sept. 2, 1951, and they shared over 62 years before her passing in 2014. He was formerly a member of East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka for over 70 years. Jerry and Roberta traveled extensively through the years to 48 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, England, and France. He enjoyed artistic painting, woodworking, construction projects at home, and the company of beloved dog, “Freckles”. After Roberta's death, Jerry was blessed to continue a friendship with a lifelong childhood friend; and on Sept. 12, 2015, he married Pastor Irene O'Brien of Columbus, NE. Jerry was a kind and gentle man and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.



Jerry's family includes wife, Irene Dare of Columbus, NE; children, Cynthia White of Mishawaka, Dr. Christopher (Rhonda) Dare of Limestone, ME, Shannon (Becky) Dare of Anderson, IN, and Tim Dare of VA (Karen of CO); five stepchildren, Terri (Milan) Gerlanc of FL, Norene (John) Smith of IN, Rex (Elizabeth) Freeman of NE, Eric (Becky) Freeman of NE, and Jenny (Tom) Schwank of NE; brother, William “Bill” Dare, 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Roberta Dare; son, Andrew Dare; brother, Richard Dare; and son-in-law, Charles White.



A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery Chapel in Mishawaka with Pastor Dorothy Jones of East United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm prior to the funeral at the cemetery chapel. Memorial contributions: East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka. Online condolences: copherfeslermay.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
AUG
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Copher - Fesler - May Funeral Home - Elwood

3 entries
August 28, 2020
We offer our deepest condolences during this difficult time
The Staff of Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home
August 26, 2020
Steve and I were so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. Steve really enjoyed singing with Jerry in the choir at GMUMC. We are so sad for you at this time. May your dad RIP.
Pam and Steve Lord
Friend
August 26, 2020
Dear Chris and Rhonda and family
It only happened a couple of times that we were blessed by seeing Chris and his dad singing together in the Presque Isle church choir...but how we enjoyed it. May you all feel God's abiding presence.
Malcolm and Ellen

















Ellen Cleaves
Friend
