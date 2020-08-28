Glennard U.
“Jerry” Dare
Jan. 25, 1932 - Aug. 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare, 88, of Columbus, NE and formerly of Mishawaka, IN, died Aug. 23, 2020 at Brookstone Acres in Columbus. He was born Jan. 25, 1932 in South Bend, IN to Everett B. and Marie A. (Fraizer) Dare. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1951. Jerry retired at age 62 from I.B.E.W. where he worked as a journeyman electrician for over 40 years. He married Roberta J. Smith on Sept. 2, 1951, and they shared over 62 years before her passing in 2014. He was formerly a member of East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka for over 70 years. Jerry and Roberta traveled extensively through the years to 48 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, England, and France. He enjoyed artistic painting, woodworking, construction projects at home, and the company of beloved dog, “Freckles”. After Roberta's death, Jerry was blessed to continue a friendship with a lifelong childhood friend; and on Sept. 12, 2015, he married Pastor Irene O'Brien of Columbus, NE. Jerry was a kind and gentle man and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Jerry's family includes wife, Irene Dare of Columbus, NE; children, Cynthia White of Mishawaka, Dr. Christopher (Rhonda) Dare of Limestone, ME, Shannon (Becky) Dare of Anderson, IN, and Tim Dare of VA (Karen of CO); five stepchildren, Terri (Milan) Gerlanc of FL, Norene (John) Smith of IN, Rex (Elizabeth) Freeman of NE, Eric (Becky) Freeman of NE, and Jenny (Tom) Schwank of NE; brother, William “Bill” Dare, 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Roberta Dare; son, Andrew Dare; brother, Richard Dare; and son-in-law, Charles White.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery Chapel in Mishawaka with Pastor Dorothy Jones of East United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm prior to the funeral at the cemetery chapel. Memorial contributions: East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka. Online condolences: copherfeslermay.com
.