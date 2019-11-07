|
Gloria A. Denny
Feb. 27, 1941 - Oct. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Gloria Denny, 78, passed away at home with her family at her side after a courageous six-year battle with Parkinson disease.
She was born in Madison Township and graduated from Madison Township High School. She later moved to South Bend and worked at The Associates where she met her husband of 50 years, Frank Denny, who survives. She is also survived by her son, Erik Denny of Las Vegas, NV and sister, Elaine (Charles) Harsch of Belleville, MI as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bernice Fredericks; and siblings, Dean, Natalie, Treva, and Owen (Omah) Fredericks.
Gloria was a lifelong South Bend resident before moving to Las Vegas in 2012, where she spent her final years seeing many of the shows on the Vegas strip. She was a huge fan of Notre Dame women's and Indiana men's basketball teams as well as the Chicago Cubs.
A private service and cremation have taken place per her wishes.
The family would like to thank Nathan Adelson Hospice and her nurse Roselynn for their assistance in allowing Gloria to spend her final days at home.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019